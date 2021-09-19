On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom are back to break down the Dolphins’ week two 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They talk about the injuries to Tua, Grant, and Jesse Davis and what their timetable to return is. Do the Dolphins need to be in the market for a quarterback if Tua has to miss an extended period of time? They talk about how the Dolphins’ offense got very little going today in this game and struggled from start to finish. What moves can the Dolphins make on their offensive line to fix some of these issues? Who needs to be moved to new positions and which players on the bench maybe need to get time in the starting line-up. Plus, we look ahead to the Week 3 contest between the Dolphins and the Raiders All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.





