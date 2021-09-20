Cameron Wolfe of NFL NETWORK is reporting Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is back with the team and at the training facility today (Monday) and participating in team functions. With this news, it is expected that Fuller will suit up and play this week vs the Raiders.

Will Fuller is back in Dolphins facility today and participating in team functions again after missing end of last week and Sunday's game with personal issue.

I'm told he's in a better mind space now after recharging this weekend. Fuller will make his debut Sunday vs. Raiders.

— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 20, 2021