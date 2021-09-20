by Mike Oliva

The Miami Dolphins lost their home opener 35-0 in front of 65,040 people at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and are now 1-1 on the season. Head Coach Brian Flores had this to say about the loss, “We didn’t play well in any area, we beat ourselves. Penalties dropped passes, missed tackles, and that starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us ready to go and that wasn’t the case today. Give Buffalo credit. They’re a good team. They played well in all three phases. But we need to do a much better job from an execution standpoint and give ourselves an opportunity to be in the game.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game early in the 1st quarter with a rib injury, he did not return. It was reported that Tua had x-rays and they came back negative. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said after the game they will be running more tests Sunday evening and into Monday. At this time they do not have any clarity on the severity of his injury or know the potential length of time he may miss with this injury.

Miami Dolphins punt returner/wide receiver left the game Sunday with an ankle injury, he did not return to the game.

The Dolphins defense forced two turnovers vs the Bills on Sunday and extended their turnover streak to 24 games, the longest active streak in the NFL. The first came from linebacker Jerome Baker, who forced a fumble off Buffalo running back Zack Moss with 4:01 left in the first quarter. The ball was recovered by safety Jevon Holland.

The second came when cornerback Xavien Howard picked off a pass intended for Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the second quarter.

Guard/Tackle Robert Hunt postgame:

“We just have to, like I said, come back tomorrow, be better, man. Put pressure on ourselves, put this loss on us, because it is what it is. We know we need to be better. We know we have to have some issues. We’ll come back and we’ll work to correct those issues.”

Miami Dolphins in the Community

With the first Miami Dolphins home game of the year at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, it was also the first Miami Dolphins Football Unites Tailgate of the season. The Dolphins invited MAC (Mexican American Council), Special Olympics of South Florida, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward to the event.

What uniform number did two-time Pro Bowl Guard Roy Foster wear for the Miami Dolphins?

On this Day

September 20, 1987: Miami Beats Indianapolis 23-10

The Dolphins jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and never looked back and breezed to an easy Week 2 victory at Indianapolis. Dan Marino was 23 for 32 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Wide Receiver Mark Clayton caught four passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. This was the last game before the 1987 players’ strike that took place that lasted 24 days.

Answer to Trivia Question: #61