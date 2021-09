Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss that beating the Miami Dolphins received at Hardrock Stadium. We vent and talk about the game to begin the podcast. We discuss several issues this team is confronted with. Poor offensive line play. Is Austin Jackson going to ever improve? Questionable drafting for example, why draft Phillips if Van Ginkel is going to receive the majority of the snaps?

There’s a lot to talk about and we don’t hold back.