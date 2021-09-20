Aaron and Josh are back with their reactions to the Miami Dolphins’ wet fart of a home opener, a 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Just about everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. Tua got hurt, the offensive line practically didn’t exist, and the pass catchers suffered a bad case of the drops. Where should the blame be placed? How do the Dolphins recover? What does this mean going forward? All this and more on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

