Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores announced during his Wednesday Media session that Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play this Sunday vs the Las Vegas Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins at quarterback. Timetable for a return from fractured ribs is generally 3-6 weeks. Although each situation is different and unique. There is a chance Tua is placed on IR at some point this week meaning he has to miss at minimum 3 games.

 

More on this story as it develops.

