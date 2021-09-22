by Mike Oliva

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at 4:05 pm eastern time. The CBS broadcasters for the game will be Ian Eagle and Charles Davis.

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre was asked about the challenges the Raiders will present this week and about going up against his friend, Raiders Defensive line coach Gus Bradley. Coach Jeanpierre had this to say. “He’s not going to try to trick you. “Just like Buffalo, these guys will attack.”

Quote of the Day

Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander on Xavien Howard

“Just the things that he does on a week to week basis. The things that people don’t get a chance to see on Sunday. The way he works, he is diligent about his preparation, whether it be on the field or off the field, watching film. Definitely does the things necessary to put himself in position on Sunday. So when he does make a play it’s really not a surprise to really anybody because you see the work that he puts in, and he does it on a consistent basis.”

Miami Dolphins in the Community

The Miami Dolphins joined Football Unites partner Miami Beach Pride to host a Social Justice Night in the City of Miami Beach.

Trivia

What third-year defensive end from Missouri posted a career-best 11.5 sacks in a Pro Bowl season for a 12-win Dolphins team in 1990?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

On this Day

September 22, 2002: Dolphins Beat the Jets 30-3

Coming into this game, the Dolphins had lost eight straight to the division rival NY Jets, but that streak ended on this day in 2002. Ricky Williams ran for 151 yards and a touchdown leading the Dolphins to an easy win and sending them to 3-0 on the season. Dolphins’ quarterback Jay Fiedler also threw for 185 yards and a touchdown in the victory as well.

Answer to Trivia: Jeff Cross