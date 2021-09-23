Morning Headlines

In his media session on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stated after further tests that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs in the loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. Tua will be unavailable to play this upcoming weekend vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Flores went on to say, “He wants to play. He’s actually trying to play, and we’re just going to save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and then take it week to week from there.”

With Tua Tagovailoa out on Sunday, Brian Flores said that Reid Sinnett would be the Dolphins’ backup quarterback behind starter Jacoby Brissett.

The Dolphins take on the Raiders Sunday, and they have injury issues with their quarterback as well. David Carr has been dealing with an ankle injury himself, but he did practice on Wednesday in full, and the Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden said Carr “is ready to go” for Sunday. Two key Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs and offensive guard Richie Incognito did not practice on Wednesday, and their status is up in the air for Sunday’s game.

The Modern-era nominees for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame class were announced on Wednesday afternoon. Numerous players on the list spent time with the Miami Dolphins during their careers. Those players are Reggie Roby (Punter), Richmond Webb (Offensive Tackle), Zach Thomas (Linebacker), Troy Vincent (Cornerback), Jake Long (Offensive Tackle), and Wes Welker (Wide Receiver). Good luck to all of the nominees.

Question: “So if I told you when you were like 10 years old that at some point in your life, you would start at quarterback for the Dolphins – thinking back to your 10-year-old self, what would you have said or thought?”

QB Jacoby Brissett: “Not a chance in hell that I would probably make it this far. Definitely not playing for the Dolphins. Yeah, it’s pretty cool.”

The Miami Dolphins this past Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium hosted members of the US Navy V-T Advanced Training Squadron “Sabrehawks.”

Great to host members of the @USNavy V-T Advanced Training Squadron "Sabrehawks" on Sunday! Thanks for the amazing Flyover of @HardRockStadium for #MIAvsBUF.#SalutetoService x #FootballUnites pic.twitter.com/kdlgr8nq1Q — Miami Dolphins Foundation & Community Relations (@FinsOffTheField) September 22, 2021

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Offensive Linemen Larry Little started his professional football career with which team?

September 23, 2001: Dolphins Come back to beat Raiders 18-15

In one of the most thrilling games in Miami Dolphins history, quarterback Jay Fiedler led the Dolphins to an 18-15 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Smith ran for 92 yards on 22 carries on this day in which the Dolphins racked up over 350 yards of total offense. With the Dolphins trailing 15-10 and only seconds left quarterback Jay Fielder had a 2-yard touchdown run to put Miami in front and win the game. This game is remembered not only for the last-second dramatic comeback victory but for also being the Dolphins’ first game back after the 9/11 tragedy.

Answer to Trivia: San Diego Chargers