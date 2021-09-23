The Dolphins have issues. The whipping from the Bills turned one host’s living room “into a morgue.” What positives can be drawn from this embarrassment? (There are some). Key observations from the game. The Two Old Dolfans have some suggestions for Flores and his staff. Some questions are answered. Can we win the Superbowl with Tua at QB? How do we improve pass protection? Will the Fins flip the script this week? What short term message do we have for Miami fans?

