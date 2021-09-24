by Mike Oliva

The Miami Dolphins play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 pm eastern time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call the game for CBS. The game will air locally on CBS 4 Miami. To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, CLICK HERE. Also, the game will be broadcast on the NFL Sunday Ticket on channel 715. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM, and on SiriusXM, you can hear the Miami Dolphins broadcast feed on Ch 386.

The Miami Dolphins have won 7 of their last 8 games vs. the Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders. The only loss in that stretch coming in November of 2017.

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas (Oakland/Los Angeles) Raiders have previously played 36 times in the regular season, with the Dolphins having a slight 18-17-1 lead in the series history. In the postseason, the Raiders are 3-1 lifetime vs. the Dolphins.

Thus far in the 2021 NFL Season, the Dolphins offense ranks 31st in total offense (237.5 ypg), 29th in passing (165 ypg), 27th in rushing (72.5 ypg), and last in points (8.5 points). Defensively, the Dolphins rank 15th in total defense (368.5 ypg), 12th in passing (219.5 ypg), 26th in rushing (134 ypg), and tied for 12th in points allowed (25.5 ppg).

Their opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders offense, is ranked first in the league in total offense (458 yards per game), first in passing (391 ypg), tied for 31st in rushing (67 ypg), and seventh in points (29.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 16th in total defense (368.5 ypg), tied for 14th in passing (254.5 ypg), 16th in rushing (114 ypg), and tied for eighth in points allowed (22 ppg).

With the 2022 Modern-era nominees announced this week for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, there is a fan vote on who should get in up on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website. Miami Dolphins fans who want to cast their vote for former Dolphins' Reggie Roby, Richmond Webb, Zach Thomas, Jake Long, and Troy Vincent can vote for them.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Albert Wilson on Jacoby Brissett starting this week at quarterback.

“We have full confidence in him, as we do with Tua. We don’t feel like we’ve taken a step back with him.”

This past Sunday, the Miami Dolphins celebrated SebastianStrong before the game at Hard Rock Stadium with a commitment to fund cancer research through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer. To learn more about the DCC, CLICK HERE.

Against what team in 2018 did Jakeem Grant return a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

September 24, 1972: Dolphins Beat Oilers 34-13

On their March to a perfect season, the Dolphins went to 2-0 on this day back in1972 by beating the Houston Oilers 34-13. Miami Dolphins running back Mercury Morris rushed fifteen times for 94 yards and a touchdown. Larry Csonka also rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown as well. In this contest, the dolphins’ quarterback Bob Griese was 11 for 16, passing for 142 yards and a touchdown.