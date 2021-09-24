Josh is joined by Aaron the Brain to preview the Dolphins’ big Week 3 matchup in Las Vegas as they take on the Raiders. Can the Dolphins bounce back from their loss to Buffalo? How does Jacoby Brissett’s presence change the Dolphins’ offensive game plan? Will Will Fuller’s debut electrify? How do the Dolphins deal with the Raiders’ tough defensive linemen? What’s the winning formula on defense? We answer all this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast!



