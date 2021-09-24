Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders! Can the team in general and the offense specifically bounce back from a humiliating home loss in Week 2? How will the team adapt with Jacoby Brissett at QB? Will Will Fuller’s presence make an impact? Will the Dolphins commit to running the ball? Can they get another big road win? What is your #OneHotTake for the game? All of this and more on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

