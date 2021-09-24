In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about the bad loss to the Bills last week and what went wrong. They also talk about the Dolphins’ decision to draft wide receiver Jaylen Waddle over offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater and was that the right move considering what Miami’s offensive line has looked like through two weeks. The guys look at the “WORST and BESTze” Tweets from Dolphins Nation the past week. And, they preview this Sunday’s game vs the Las Vegas Raiders. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



