Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that today (Saturday) the Miami Dolphins are placing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on IR. Meaning he has to sit out and miss “at least” 3 games. He could be on IR longer and miss more games but he cannot return prior to missing the next 3 games. Jacoby Brissett will step into the starters role and as of now Reid Sinnett will be the #2 QB but expect the Dolphins to now make a move to add a 3rd quarterback to their roster.

Sources: The #Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss three games. The hope is he returns from his broken ribs at that point. But it’s Jacoby Brissett’s show for the next three games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2021

How many games Tua will truly miss is up in the air. Other players with this injury have missed anywhere from 2-6 weeks, so this could be a lengthy time Tua is unable to suit up and play for the Miami Dolphins.

More on this story as it develops.