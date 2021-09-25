With a scheduling conflict, Mike and Tom are not able to host their weekly spot on the Dolphinstalk.com YouTube channel. That doesn’t mean the picks aren’t completed and ready for you to make money with us.

Overall, it was a tough weekend last week as Mike moved to 11-4 on the season and Tom sitting at 8-7 (woof). Let’s dive into this week’s picks. Make money with us!

Mike’s Picks

Missouri (-1.5) over Boston College

BC doesn’t have a QB and they have struggled the past few weeks. Missouri has an elite backfield.

Utah State (+9.5) over Boise State

Utah St is for real and Boise is a bit overrated. Too many points with this line.

Louisville (-1..5) over Florida State

FSU stinks on toast and the Lousiville offense is heating up.

Buffalo (-7) over Washington

The Bills of Week 1 are long forgotten. The Bills of Week 2 are the real Bills. They will destroy that WFT offense.

Tennessee (-5.5) over Indianapolis

Tannehill time and I don’t trust Wentz.

Kansas City (-7) over LA Chargers

KC coming off a loss at home vs a division rival, not good for LAC.

Tom’s Picks

Texas Tech @ Texas OVER 63

In their last 7 head to head match ups, the total score has gone under 63 twice. Their previous 3 meetings have had combined scores of 114, 73 and 75. This should be an easy win. Take the OVER.

Arkansas (+4.5) vs Texas A&M

Arkansas has been a bit of a surprise to open the season. Their 20th ranked scoring offense takes on the number 1 ranked scoring defense. This game should be tight. Also, Aggies are 0-5 in their last 5 neutral game sites ATS and Razorbacks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 September games. Should be a close game. Give me the Razorbacks with more than a FG.

Purdue (-11) vs Illinois

Boilermakers have a significant advantage across the board and are just flat out better than Illinois right now. Illinois offense and defense rank in the bottom 30 in NCAA so far. Purdue should run away with this one.

Arizona (-9) @ Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence has not been good to begin his career as the Jags stumble out of the gate. Kyler Murray and the Cards are flying high offensively and should dismantle Jacksonville easily.

Seattle (-2) @ Minnesota

The Vikings may be without Dalvin Cook. Defensively they are struggling and are welcoming 2 elite receivers who have been lights out to begin the season. Seahawks should take this by a FG or more.

Denver (-10.5) vs New York Jets

It’s the Jets and Zach Wilson. Denver’s defense is going to EAT on Sunday. Should be a blowout.