The Miami Dolphins lost 31-28 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Dolphins had a thrilling comeback scoring with only two seconds left and then converting on a 2-pt conversion to tie the game up and send it to overtime. The Dolphins jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the game but were unable to hang on and bring home the victory. Leading the Dolphins on Sunday was Mike Gesicki who had 10 receptions for 86 yards, including a huge catch in overtime on a 4th and 20 to keep the drive and game alive. Jaylen Waddle also has 12 receptions on the day.

On defense, Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jacobs recorded two sacks in the game and defensive linemen Zach Seiler had 9 tackles on the day, the most of any Miami Dolphins defensive linemen.

With Elandon Roberts 85 yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter the Dolphins extended their streak to 25 straight games in which they have had a turnover. That is the longest streak currently in the NFL. It is the eighth longest interception return for a touchdown in Miami Dolphins history. And the longest interception return for a touchdown since Brent Grimes 94 yard INT return for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 31, 2013.

The Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve on Saturday. By rule, he must miss at minimum 3 games. Meaning the soonest he can possibly return is the Week 6 contest vs the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked about this after the game on Sunday he said the organization felt like it would take that long (3 weeks) fo

Quote of the Day

Miami Dolphins Tight End Mike Gesicki on Jacoby Brissett having his first start at quarterback for the Dolphins.

“Jacoby did great. I think he did a great job leading. I think he did a great job getting guys lined up. And ultimately he did a great job fighting.”

Miami Dolphins in the Community

The Miami Dolphins made another donation with their Junior Dolphins program in the City of Weston with the Broward County School District.

Trivia

Name the only two men to play for the Dolphins into their 40’s?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

On this Day

September 27, 1981: Miami Dolphins Beat the Baltimore Colts 31-28

The Miami Dolphins went into the 4th quarter tied with the Colts but scored 10 points to come away with a big road victory to send them to 4-0 on the season. Dolphins quarterback David Woodley was 19 for 30 for 309 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Miami Dolphins running back Andra Franklin rushed 20 times for 76 yards and added two touchdowns as well.

Answer to Trivia: Earl Morrall and John Denney