Aaron and Josh are back after another disappointing showing from the Miami Dolphins. While the team showed heart and came back from an eleven point deficit in the 4th quarter, they came up just a bit short in overtime. Sure, the refs may have missed a couple of big potential pass interference calls, but the Dolphins disappointed on offense for most of the game and the defense eventually wore down. What happens next? Does this make the Week 4 matchup with the Colts a “must win”? Hear what the guys think on an all new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

