On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom Ernisse has all of the fallout from the Dolphins’ week three loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tom talks about the fallout from the game and did the Dolphins’ offensive line improve any this week from their play last week. Tom also talks about the Dolphins running game or lack thereof through 3 weeks this season. Plus, Tom talks about why this upcoming week’s game vs the Colts is a “must-win” and so very important. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



