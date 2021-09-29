Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to take a look at the Miami Dolphins v the Indianapolis Colts at Hardrock Stadium Sunday. Louis opens the show talking about who the Dolphins defense should be concerned about on the Colts. We then talk about the offense and with some imagination and isolation Miami should find success. We’re home let’s get those hometown fans going. We close the show with our predictions.
Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts Preview
