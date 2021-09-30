Aaron and Josh are back to preview an enormous early season AFC clash between the 0-3 Indianapolis Colts and the 1-2 Miami Dolphins. Both teams desperately need a win to get their season back on track. Can the Dolphins right the ship and keep the offensive momentum going from late in their Week 3 loss to Vegas? Can the defense bounce back against a beat up Colts team? All of this and more on a brand new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

