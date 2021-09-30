The Two Old Dolfans are back and madder than hell! Just kidding. The review of the Dolphins play against the Raiders is fraught with questions about both front office and coaching. Just in case you are wondering, the episode was recorded BEFORE Barry Jackson published his article… The negative is balanced out with kudos and positive things to enjoy. Important statistics are presented for consideration. The Chase vs. Waddle update. Power rankings. Most importantly, what’s next? The Colts are coming to town and we have some good tidings for Dolphins fans. This may have seemed like a nothing game when the schedule was first looked at, but it really determines the fate of both teams this season. Dolfans need not burn their gear until we see what happens on Sunday.

