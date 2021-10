Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced in his media session on Friday that starting center Michel Deiter was injured at practice on Wednesday and will be heading to IR. No word if he will return from IR to play this year or if his season has ended.

Center Michael Deiter will be going on IR with the injury he sustained in practice Wednesday. Greg Mancz will start at center vs. the Colts. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) October 1, 2021

