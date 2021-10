In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders as well as preview the upcoming game vs the Colts. Also, they talk about the best and worst tweets of the week. Plus, an interview with Derek Larger from the Bring the Colts Podcast. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



