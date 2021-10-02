The Miami Dolphins will host the Indianapolis Colts Sunday and will be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa for a 2nd straight game. Last week Jacoby Brissett showed a lot of heart, but play calling did him no favors in the 31-28 defeat at las Vegas last Sunday. The Dolphins placed starting center Michel Dieter, who has played surprisingly well, on IR Friday so expect more shuffling from the struggling offensive line. The Colts, meanwhile, have a full injury report with players like all pro Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin, and Khari Williams All OUT. In a game we would all like to forget, the Dolphins will look to play better than their last time on the home turf.

1. What can we expect from Jacoby Brissett in his 2nd start?

We all knew Jacoby was not an upgrade from Tua, no matter what the national media tries to tell you. With that being said, the play calling did Jacoby no help with the poor play calls throughout. It says a lot when the offense looks a lot better when the drawn-up plays you spent all week practicing went out the window, and the offense was able to go out and play football. With that being said, I’m sure the coaches saw that and will let this offense open up, or at least I hope.



2. Get Jaylen Waddle down the field

It amazes me the way they have used Waddle this season. They made sure to get him by trading their 1st round pick next year to move up to number 6 and secure him, and this could not be the way they envisioned it back in April. Waddle caught 12 passes last week for 58 yards a 4.8(!!!!!!!) average. Miami has to find a way to get that swagger back for a guy with that speed that would terrorize opposing defenses deep throughout his college career.

3. Can the Dolphins get back on track?

The Dolphins are 1-2 and are loses of their last two games. The offense ranks at the bottom of the league, averaging a mere 15 ppg, and the Defense has allowed offenses to convert on 59% of their 3rd downs, the worst in the league after being atop of the league last season. Can these two units get back on track and help save this season from becoming disastrous. They have the talent on both sides of the ball to be better, and hopefully, Sunday is the week they start putting it together.

X -factor on Offense: Austin Jackson

With Dieter out Sunday, the offensive line takes a hit, but no matter what, they need Jackson to play better than he has. Since being back in the lineup, Jackson has looked pretty bad but says he feels stronger each week after battling COVID-19. With Brissett starting, Jackson is back protecting the blind and will need to hold his own against a stingy Colts front to give Jacoby time to go down the field.

X-factor on Defense: Emmanuel Ogbah

The Colts defense will be without one of the best offensive linemen in the game on Sunday with Quenton Nelson out, and the Dolphins front seven will need to take advantage of that, especially with QB Carson Wentz battling two sprained ankles. Ogbah has been excellent this season with 15 pressures but has not been able to get home always just a step slow. This Sunday, I expect him to get home once or twice and constantly getting pressure on Wentz. If he makes the Colts focus on him, it could help open up for a guy like Jaelen Phillips to get his first career sack as well.

Prediction: Dolphins (1-2) 24, Colts (0-3) 20

I have the Dolphins taking this one in a close game. In the end, I think the injuries for the Colts, along with battling that South Florida heat, will be too much, and they come up just short. I think Brissett connects with Parker and Gesicki on a touchdown each, and Gaskin runs one in. I also have the Dolphins defense extending their streak to 26 straight games with a turnover intercepting Carson Wentz twice. The Dolphins will get back on track before a big road game in Raymond James Stadium against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.