Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday reported per what sources are telling him, that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the field and play on Sunday, Oct 17th vs Jacksonville with the game being played in London.
Per Schefter: “The three weeks are expected to be enough to enable Tagovailoa to heal and throw effectively again.”
