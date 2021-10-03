On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Dante are back to break down the Dolphins’ week four 27-17 loss to the Colts We talk about the lackluster performance put out by the Dolphins in this game. Mike and Dante talk about how the Dolphins had only 76 yards of total offense heading into the 4th quarter. The poor play of Jacoby Brissett, Austin Jackson, and Jakeem Grant. Are Brian Flores and Chris Grier on the HOT SEAT at this moment? Can the Dolphins win more than 6 games this season? Why has this offense failed this team and who is to blame? Were there any positives in this game at all? Plus, we look ahead to the Week 5 contest between the Dolphins and the Buccaneers. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.



