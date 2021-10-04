Well, this is not the article I expected to be writing today. The Miami Dolphins dropped their 3rd straight game this Sunday, coming at the hands of the formerly 0-3 Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins’ offense could not seem to get anything done until the “game plan” was thrown out the window (more on that later), and the defense started strong and fizzled out. Now, what can we take away from this game is the question, and there are not many, if any at all positives, and the Dolphins fan base will be demanding answers on why this talented team can’t seem to put it together.

1. Brian Flores’ teams have looked unprepared

Just one season ago, it seemed like everyone was praising Brian Flores for the way he had his teams always ready and prepared to come in and try to get the job done, and man, has it been the opposite this year. Last year Miami’s offense was one of the best first-quarter teams, and this year they have come out flat. They have been flat throughout nearly every game until the 4th quarter, which makes you question a lot of things going on in those offensive meetings…

2. There is something seriously wrong with this offense

Rewatch some of this team’s games, and man, this offense is just hard to watch. Miami brought in speedsters Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller and got back Albert Wilson from his year off due to COVID, and the offense regressed. Yes, this offensive line is BAD, but even when they hold up, there is something else going wrong, whether that’s a drop, misread of the defense by the QB, or just a flat out lousy play call, there is no excuse not to be able to score one touchdown on your home field for 7(!!!!) quarters.



Loading...

3. Jacoby Brissett does NOT give this team a better chance to win than Tua, and it’s obvious.

The fact that some of you Dolphin fans believed that Jacoby puts us in a better place to win should go back and delete those tweets and post now before it’s too late. Brissett is a great guy and very likable, but as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, he is not getting the job done, and it’s not even debatable. For starters, His touchdown pass to Gesicki in the 4th quarter against the Colts was his FIRST passing touchdown and the team’s first passing touchdown in 11 quarters; that’s a problem. Yes, his line has done him no favors, and neither has play calling, but I think I speak for all Dolphin fans when I say that play he missed Waddle coming wide open across the field for what could have been a 70-yard touchdown I lost all hope. The play was blocked perfectly, the call was great ad it came down to Brissett making that decision, and he didn’t.

4. Questionable Personnel Decisions

Now I have not been able to rewatch this game, so I don’t know if there were certain looks that made them switch things up, but when we asked for changes after Vegas, we didn’t mean to take Gaskin out completely and play Brown most of the game or play your 2nd round safety, who has played well, a total of 19 snaps. I don’t understand it as I think it’s obvious Gaskin is the better back and should be your lead back with the way he can catch passes (0 targets Sunday), and Brown was not showing you anything Gaskin can’t.

5. The offense is 10x better when playing freely, which is worrisome

Other than the New England game when they schemed two touchdown drives (1 to start the game, one at the half), I have yet to see this offense put together a good long-scoring drive. Actually, when I see this offense have to go balls to the wall and throw deep passes up for grabs and playing almost carelessly, they play way better. Against the Colts, nothing on offense was working at all; they were even given excellent field position and did NOTHING, 3 points going into the 4th quarter to show for it. Down double digits in 4th, and all of a sudden, this offense comes alive? Deep pass to Parker, start getting Gesicki involved and score two touchdowns in one quarter when you were struggling for even 1st downs before; that shows me that the game plans coming in are not working. They want to play this conservative offense that doesn’t turn the ball over instead of an explosive one than maybe they should have just taken Sewell and Harris in the draft instead of wasting Jaylen Waddle. Waddle, by the way, started great with three catches for 33 yards early, then they just stopped giving him looks which have me worried about this offensive staff.