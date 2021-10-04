After another 1-3 start to the season for the Miami Dolphins, it is time to make changes before the season comes off the rails. The 2021 Dolphins are still without an identity in year three of their rebuild. Coach Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier’s seats are heating up. Will they be forced to trade for Deshaun Watson to save their jobs? Or will they roll the dice and stick to the original blueprint? Find out on the latest episode of The Splash Zone with Dan Jablonski.

