Reports are out that the Miami Dolphins plan on signing center Austin Reiter off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Reiter was the starting center for the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship team. Reiter has played in 59 career games and started 33 of them. Reiter has also previously played with Washington and Cleveland.

Miami Dolphins signing center Austin Reiter off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad, according to a league source. Reiter has 33 career starts, including his time with the Kansas City Chiefs — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 4, 2021

