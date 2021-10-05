According to a tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins have traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears. In return, the Dolphins receive a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

While Grant has made an impact on special teams with the Dolphins (5 career TDs on kick/punt returns), he has struggled to become an efficient part of the Dolphins’ offense, with drops being a frequent issue. Earlier this year, the Dolphins restructured Grant’s contract, making him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

The Dolphins will now likely turn to rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and second-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to handle kick and punt return duties.