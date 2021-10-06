On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to break down the fallout from the Dolphins loss to the Indianapolis Colts from this past week. Mike and Ian talked about what went wrong and who is to blame for the loss. They talk about the Jakeem Grant trade and what that means and could there be any more trades in the next few days or weeks for the Dolphins. Also, Will Fuller is on injured reserve and will miss three games and the guys talk about that and the fallout from not having Fuller the next few weeks. Also, Mike and Ian talk about the upcoming game vs the Buccaneers and what Miami needs to do to win. Mike and Ian also open up the mailbag and answer listeners’ questions. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



