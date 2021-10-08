In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about the loss to the Colts, is it time for Dolphins fans to be in “panic mode”, they give their prediction on who will win the Dolphins-Bucs game. Plus, they are joined by JC Allen by PewterReport.com to preview this Sunday’s Dolphins game vs Tampa Bay. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE