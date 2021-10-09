October 9, 1983: Dan Marino makes his first career NFL start as the Dolphins played the Buffalo Bills in the Orange Bowl. Marino was 19 for 29 passing for 322 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. The Dolphins lost the game 38-35 in overtime.
October 9, 1983
Dan Marino gets his first career start.
Dan Marino gets his first career start.

Joe Ferguson throws for a career high 419 yards (38-55-419-5-1)
