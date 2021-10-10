The Two Old Dolfans grind on all the issues facing this team. With the Indy “elimination game” results unfavorable, the possible solutions are very thin. Reading between the lines, The finger pointing has begun between coaching and players and the front office. It doesn’t leave us with nothing to discuss, but it’s not an overall happy place to be – so get some tough love, if you love this team. Truly there are faults everywhere. What can Tua’s return mean for the future? Commentary on the Grant trade. Front office failures. Tampa?

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE