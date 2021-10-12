Per Field Yates of ESPN and Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have designated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR, making him eligible to play this Sunday vs. Jacksonville. The team has officially yet to make this formal announcement at the time of this article being published. Per reports, the Dolphins still haven’t said Tua would start vs. Jacksonville, and they will want to see him practice this week before making that decision official. But barring any setbacks, all signs point to Tua starting this Sunday at 9:30 am eastern versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR. He's eligible to play this Sunday against the Jaguars. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2021



Loading...