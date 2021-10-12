With Josh under the weather, Aaron the Brain flies solo to look back at a game just about everyone expected the Dolphins to lose and yet somehow has everyone feeling worse than they did before. It wasn’t all bad news: the offense showed signs of life and some shuffling of the pieces on the offensive line seemed to be successful. The defense, however, was atrocious. The unit that was perhaps most responsible for the Dolphins’ winning 2020 has regressed significantly, to the point that it is reminiscent of some of the Dolphins early 2019 losses. What did we learn and where do we go from here? Aaron breaks it all down on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!