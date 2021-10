Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh talks about last week’s loss to Tampa Bay, all of the missed extra points in the NFL last week, Lamar Jackson’s performance on Monday night, and yes a preview of this week’s Dolphins vs Jaguars game. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Point After Podcast.



