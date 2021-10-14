Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Buffalo Bills showed just how much work needs to be done before the Dolphins can challenge the Buffalo Bills. This might have been the best way for the Bills to respond to their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game against their divisional rivals, the Dolphins, was just what the Bills needed at this point.

Everything was going so well for the Bills from the word go. Unfortunately, things started going downhill when Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins suffered an injury.

Here are some lessons picked from the Dolphin’s loss.

The defense was let down

One of the lessons picked from the game is that the offense let down the Dolphin’s defense. At halftime, the Bills already had 152 yards. However, the Dolphin’s defense did an excellent job of keeping the team in the game up to at least the fourth quarter.

While the defense seemed to have put their best foot forward, the offense seemed to be struggling.

The injuries could affect the season

Already the injury in the game affected the performance of the Miami Dolphins. It is, therefore, safe to say that the same injuries could affect the whole season. Tua Tagovailoa left the game in the first quarter, and as you would have imagined what the absence of a quarterback would do to the game, it was not a smooth sail for the Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins lost a big divisional game to the Bills after losing their quarterback. To some extent, this has shaped the season, and should more injuries take place, a lot is bound to change.

Waddle may not be the difference the Dolphins were looking for

A lot of credit goes to Waddle for 46 receiving yards. In addition, he also led the team with six catches. Waddle’s most admirable competencies include his return ability, catch acceleration and speed. Waddle had so far made great impressions but ended up looking like a rookie in this particular game.

That is particularly by dropping the passes and muffing a punt. While the Dolphins were hoping he would be the instant impact, this may not be the case judging from this performance. There is probably some more work he needs to do.

The wide receivers wasted some scores

The wide receivers also cost the Dolphins the game just like the offense did. Brissett’s efforts to bring the team closer to score were shunned when the wide receiver dropped the touchdown. But, it does not stop there.

Brissett made another significant and scoring potential throw to Albert Wilson. Unfortunately, another first down was dropped. In another play, another wide receiver, Grant, fumbled and wasted another incredible score.

With all the wasted touchdowns, it is evident that the wide receivers still have some work to do to prevent more chances from being blown. However, the good news is that the wide receiver can improve their skills.

Tagovailoa’s recovery matters

The team’s blowout with the Buffalo Bills indicated that the team would need Tagovailoa to win. The quarterback’s results and recovery matter to the team and may define its future games and performance in the season. As much as the team has rising stars and potential for instant impact, they have some way to go to hold the team in the games.

The penalties were unusual

The Miami Dolphins are known for few penalties. Committing nine penalties for 83 yards was uncharacteristic. While this may not appear so bad for other football teams, it was terrible for the Dolphins. It is one of the things that went wrong for the team in the game.

The penalties hurt the Dolphins, and it is safe to say they contributed to their embarrassing loss. However, these were part of why the Dolphins sunk deeper into their territories, and coaches could be to blame.

If the Dolphins are to perform better in upcoming games, there needs to be more discipline. In addition, the coach needs to put in some work to ensure that the Miami Dolphins maintain their rank of having one of the fewest penalties in the NFL.

The matchup could have been the worst

The matchup was bad and part of the reason behind the Dolphin’s loss. For instance, while the Dolphins had given up the most sacks, Buffalo had the most in NFL. So this was a clear indication that the Dolphins would lose.

Another thing that makes the match wrong is when it comes to abilities in the runs. Buffalo is known for its good runs. But, on the other hand, the Dolphins were unable to stop these runs, making the wins smooth and almost effortless for Buffalo.

Things would have been a lot worse for Dolphins

The 35 – 0 blowout was embarrassing enough. However, note that things would have been a lot worse, the case and point being that Buffalo had been given many opportunities to score. This means if there were a more competent quarterback, the team would have scored more. With how the Dolphins had performed in this game, a different quarterback would have scored 20 more.

Take away

From the loss, penalties, and overall performance of the team, it is evident that something needs to be done about the team’s organization. There needs to be some rethinking of the play-calling, discipline, and penalties for making meaningful improvements and salvaging the team. If nothing is done about it, then we should expect more disappointments in future games.