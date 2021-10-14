With Josh still recovering from a nasty cold, Aaron the Brain flies solo again to preview the Dolphins’ trip to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tua Tagovailoa will be back, but the Dolphins may be without Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker. Can this prove to be the matchup that propels the Dolphins back to winning ways? Can the defense have a big bounce back performance? Will the offense continue the progress it made in Tampa? Aaron addresses all of this and more PLUS the #OneHotTake segment on the latest edition of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

