In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about the loss to Tampa Bay, who is to blame for the Dolphins 1-4 start, and is Brian Flores in jeopardy of losing his job? Also, the guys talk about the year Trevon Diggs is having this season in Dallas to the year Xavien Howard had in 2020. Plus, Carter and Jorge preview the Dolphins vs Jaguars game. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.





