… and Love hurts. Let’s talk about it. Alex and Scott have more to say, and looking for some positive nuggets after a curb stomping like Tampa gave us isn’t easy, but there are few. There’s no playoffs for this team, but can we find some joy in this season? Tua… that is the question and the answer. Chatter about Chucky and a touch on cancel culture. A special announcement about next week’s podcast. Where Indy was the “elimination game” come and listen to why Jacksonville is another VERY important game that will potentially shape the future of this team. London is calling.

