The Miami Dolphins travel to London for their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

This will be the Dolphins’ fifth game in London. With a 1-3 record so far, the Fins haven’t had the best luck in England.

As the site’s sole British writer who will also be going to their first-ever Dolphins game, it is only fitting that I cover the team’s history in the UK’s capital.

October 28th, 2007- New York Giants 13-10 Dolphins:

This was the first-ever game to be played in London, as the Dolphins met the Giants at a wet and muddy Wembley Stadium, which was only opened that year. Eli Manning ran for the first-ever touchdown scored in a regular-season game outside of North America.

In what was a forgettable game, Cleo Lemon threw for 149 yards and one touchdown, but this was not enough as the Dolphins lost on their way to a 1-15 campaign. Meanwhile, the Giants went on to win Super Bowl that season.



September 28th, 2014- Miami 38-14 Oakland Raiders

This was a week four clash for two teams who would end the season with a combined 11-21 record. Miami got what is currently their only win in London.

The Raiders started well, with a touchdown on their first drive. However, in the twelve other drives that they had in this game, they would punt the ball away on the five remaining of the first half. The second half saw quarterback Derek Carr throw for an interception in two of their opening three second-half drives, with the other being a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Their final four drives saw them punt, throw for a touchdown, throw for an interception, and a turnover on downs.

Meanwhile, Miami scored points on all four of their drives, one ending in a field goal and the other three resulting in touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 278 yards, 2 touchdowns, and one interception. Lamar Miller ran for 64 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Mike Wallace and Dion Sims scored touchdowns, but Brian Hartline was the day’s best wideout, with 74 receiving yards. Defensive end Derrick Shelby was the lead sacker with 2. Miami recorded three interceptions on the day.

October 4th, 2015- New York Jets 27-14 Dolphins

The Dolphins returned to London just a year later, and this time was not as successful.

Tannehill had a far different day to the 2014 London game. He threw for 198 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He was sacked three times. Miami couldn’t get the run game going, with wide receiver Jarvis Landry the lead rusher with just 29 yards. Kenny Stills was the lead receiver, with 81 yards and one touchdown.

Jets and future Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 218 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The difference came in the run game and in receiving. Chris Ivory ran for 166 yards and one touchdown. Brandon Marshall caught for 128 yards. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson recorded two sacks.

October 1st, 2017- New Orleans Saints 20-0 Dolphins

A game that can be described as “a bad day at the office.”

Neither team could muster up much in the running game, with neither New Orleans’ Mark Ingram nor Miami’s Jay Ajayi able to record more than 46 yards. The defense and quarterback play was the difference.

The Saints recorded four sacks as opposed to the Dolphins’ 1. Drew Brees threw for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Jay Cutler threw for 0 touchdowns and one interception, with just 164 yards.

Brees allowed Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara to tally up 89 and 71 yards, respectively, both more than Miami’s lead receiver DeVante Parker (69).

October 17th, 2021- vs. Jaguars….

Up against London’s team, Miami goes into this game with a 1-4 record in a worrying spell for the franchise.

Thankfully for the Dolphins, the Jags are 0-5 and offer Brian Flores’ men the chance to get back to winning ways.

Injury concerns for Parker and cornerback Xavien Howard along with the uncertain health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, this gives the Jaguars the chance to get the first win of the season and as a result the first NFL career win for number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Can Miami do it? They are the favorites according to various betting companies. It is not going to be as easy a win as it once looked in the offseason. Miami should just, and I mean just, have enough in the tank to beat Jacksonville.

Prediction: Jaguars 14-17 Dolphins.