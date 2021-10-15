No YouTube show this week, but that doesn’t mean Mike and Tom won’t have your weekend picks. Mike is sitting at 20-12-1 and Tom had a big comeback weekend last week, going 4-1-1 overall. Here is a look at this weekend’s slate.

Mike’s Picks

Michigan State (-4.5) over Indiana

Michigan St has been good to me each and every week this year and Im gonna keep riding that train. A veteran team with a balanced offense. I’m not a fan of Indiana and I think Mich St covers this low number.

Fresno State (-3.5) over Wyoming

Fresno St and that offense will make it tough for Wyoming to keep up with them. Lay the 3.5 on the road.

Wisconsin (-14) over Army

I have gone back and forth on this one but give me Wisconsin and lay the 14. Army can’t pass the ball, and while they can run it they are playing the #1 rush defense in college football. IF Wisconsin struggles in this game on offense they are done for the rest of the season. As much as the Wisconsin offense has struggled i can’t see them struggling vs Army.

Carolina (+2) over Minnesota

I don’t trust the Vikings. Plain and simple. Give me Carolina as a home dog and I don’t care that they don’t have their superstar running back playing.

Pittsburgh (-5) over Seattle

Geno Smith. NUFF SAID! Take Pitt and lay the points.

Green Bay (-6) over Chicago

The Bears won last week, tip of the cap to them. Now stop Rodgers and that GB offense.

Tom’s Picks

Alabama (-18) at Mississippi St

Alabama coming off a disastrous loss last week to the Aggies will look to bounce back on the road against Mississippi St. The Tide will rely on their 6th ranked offense to carry the way. Alabama has won their last 7 meetings overall by a combined score of 241-60. 18 points should be a gimme.

UCLA (+1) at Washington

This game is more of a pick ’em but didn’t have the option to take the M/L. Bruins are 4-0-1 in their last 5 games as road underdog with spread less than 3. UCLA hasn’t beat Washington since 2014 (3 total meetings), but this weekend will change that. Take the Bruins.

Georgia vs Kentucky OVER 44.5

Kentucky has been a very good team this year. They haven’t met Georgia yet. Both teams average over 30 points per game. Both defenses rank in the top 20. I will always choose offense. This game can easily be 24-21. Which would clear the over. Take it!

Arizona (+3.5) at Cleveland

Having a 5-0 team as a road dog is intriguing to say the least. Traveling from west to east, different time zone, potentially inclement weather during the game. Arizona has just done too well and getting more than a field goal is bait. And I am taking it. Kyler > Baker.

Baltimore (-2.5) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Love the way Justin Herbert has been playing this season. Lamar Jackson may be even better thus far. If this game comes down to the wire, I will put money 10/10 times that Justin Tucker will kick a game-winning field goal. Chargers will have their hands full with Lamar Jackson. Give me the home team.

Dallas (-3.5) at New England

There is far too much firepower for Dallas and not enough for the Patriots. Dallas’ defense is a polar opposite than last season and Trevon Diggs is making a name for himself (6 INT in 5 games). Much respect for the Pats at home but Dallas should blow the doors off the Patriots.