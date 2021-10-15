NEW EPISODE

The Splash Zone with Dan Jablonski

Ep. 5: Can Tua Save the Dolphins Season?

After a 1-4 start to the season, and nothing going right for the Miami Dolphins, starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa is poised to make his return in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will Tua be the spark the Dolphins need to turn their season around and fight for a playoff berth? That’s a tall task for any quarterback but what do does have is a 12-game audition to prove he is the future of this franchise. Tune in to find out if Tua has what it takes to save the 2021 season and how Sunday’s game might turn out.



