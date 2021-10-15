Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker have both been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game vs Jacksonville. WR Preston Williams, TE Adam Shaheen, and cornerback Byron Jones are listed a QUESTIONABLE, and their status is still up in the air.

