Tua Tagovailoa returns as the Dolphins head across the pond to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags come in losers of 20 straight games and are 0-5 this year. The Dolphins stand at 1-4 but will be welcoming starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who has not played since early in the first quarter of the week 2 game vs the Bills. The Jaguars will be without starting LB Myles Jack while the Dolphins will be without starting WR DeVante Parker and All-Pro CB Xavien Howard. The Dolphins are in a must-win situation here and if they can’t leave London with a win things could turn really ugly this season for this organization. Now let’s take a look at how the Dolphins can get back on track

1. Stay Balanced

With your starting QB just 3 weeks removed from broken ribs and a shaky offensive line, you can’t have him dropping back 50 times. The best plan is to stay balanced and make them have to defend the run too. Staying balanced also opens up the RPO offense which Tua excels at with getting the ball out quickly and accurately. If Dolphins can get a run game going and take pressure off of Tua look for the offense to put up their best performance yet.



2. Get pressure on the rookie

The Dolphins will be playing the 2021 #1 overall selection in QB Trevor Lawrence and the key to all rookies is to get pressure on them early. If Dolphins can get to Lawrence early it will throw off his whole game, if they let him sit back and get all the time in the world he may get his first career win. Look at pass rushers Jaelen Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah to be those disruptors.

3. Start Fast

This season has been up and down when trying to get to a good start. Week 1 they went downfield and took an early lead and momentum en route to their only victory. Week 3 they started up 14-0 but fizzled in an OT loss to the Raiders. Now playing in another country with their QB returning from IR you have to start fast. Taking an early lead helps take a lot of pressure off of the young offense and allows them to just go out and play football.

X-Factor Offense: Tua Tagovailoa

The keys have been handed back to Tua and the offense showed they might need him after the performances they have out up since he was knocked out of the Buffalo game. Tua has been under attack since his first start but he has a chance to prove that he can carry this offense on his back and put up a good performance and a win. Game 1 of a possible 12 game audition starts in London.

X-Factor Defense: Jaelen Phillips:

Each week you saw Phillips get more and more playtime and even earned his first career solo sack on Tom Brady last week. With a rookie QB and your best corner out more pressure will be on these edge rushers to get home and pressure Lawrence. It’s time for Phillips to put the flashes he has shown the last few weeks together and have his breakout game in the NFL.

Prediction: Dolphins(1-4) 27, Jaguars(0-5) 24

I see this game being close but the Dolphins find a way to win and get back on track. This is a game Miami can not lose and look for them to show that on Sunday. With the QB and one of the leaders back on offense, I expect them to have a good day and have some success. I see Tua thwoing for 250+ and 2 TDs and Jaelen Phillips getting another sack on his resume.