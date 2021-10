In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins’ loss to Jacksonville in London and what went wrong. He discusses Tua and his play on Sunday as well as what would happen if Stephen Ross hit that button to blow this up and start over with a new GM and head coach. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



