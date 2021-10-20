On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by WSVN 7 Sports Anchor Josh Moser to talk all of the hot topics of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the performance of Tua at quarterback in his first game back under center. As well as what is going wrong with this Dolphins 2021 season. And yes, the guys talk about the big Deshaun Watson rumor that is out there and how Miami may trade for him. Will Miami do it? Should they do it? What is the fallout if they make the trade? The guys cover the topic from every angle and discuss the pros and cons of such a possible move. Plus, Mike, Josh, and Ian also open up the mailbag and answer listeners’ questions. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



