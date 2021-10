Marcellus Wiley, and Joy Taylor talk about how Tua Tagovailoa: 5 TD-6 INT in last 6 starts; Dolphins (1-5) this season and should the Dolphins have Trust in Tua at this point in his career? Wiley says Tua is a Dead Man Walking because most quarterbacks drafted by Miami fail there and Tua never had a chance for success in Miami. Wiley tells Tua he has to get out of Miami for a chance to have success.



