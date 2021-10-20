John McClain of the Houston Chronicle is reporting the Dolphins and Texans may complete a trade that would send quarterback Deshaun Watson to Miami at some point this week. Per McClain,

“The Texans could finally be getting closer to trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins — a team they play Nov. 7.

Even though the NFL trading deadline isn’t until Nov. 2, a deal could go down this week, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

If the Texans and Dolphins are unable to consummate the trade this week, they want to get it done by the league’s deadline. The Dolphins have been talking to the Texans about Watson off and on for months, and those talks have intensified into serious negotiations.”

