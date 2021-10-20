John McClain of the Houston Chronicle is reporting the Dolphins and Texans may complete a trade that would send quarterback Deshaun Watson to Miami at some point this week. Per McClain,
“The Texans could finally be getting closer to trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins — a team they play Nov. 7.
Even though the NFL trading deadline isn’t until Nov. 2, a deal could go down this week, according to people familiar with the negotiations.
